NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches, per source

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

A person with knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that at least three NFL coaches and their teams have been fined because their coaches weren’t wearing face coverings on the sidelines at all times.

The person says the three coaches who were fined are Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos, Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers. The coaches were fined $100,000 each and their teams $250,000 each.

Other fines could be coming as several other coaches violated the rules a week after the league sent out a memo reminding them to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

