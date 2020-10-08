Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

In this photo provided by Ember Studio, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his wife, Debbie Meadows, walk down the aisle at their daughter’s wedding, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Ember Studio via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

An Atlanta newspaper is reporting that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hosted a large wedding for his daughter that appeared to violate a Georgia order and city of Atlanta guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

But the president of the Biltmore Ballrooms Atlanta’s event planning firm said in a statement to The Associated Press that it verified ahead of time that it would be acting within the law and in compliance with the governor’s order. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it reviewed photographs of the indoor wedding with about 70 guests on May 31 that show social distancing guidelines weren’t followed.