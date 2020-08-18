New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to publish book on coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: WKBW Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about COVID-19 on March 18, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is planning to publish a book about the coronavirus pandemic this October, according to a publisher.

According to Crown, which is part of the Random House Publishing Group, American Crisis is a behind-the-scenes account of Cuomo’s experience as New York’s governor during the pandemic.

“American Crisis is an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history, an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health catastrophe, and a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis,” Crown Publishing said in a statement.

The book will be released on Oct. 13.

This story was originally published by Paul Ross on WKBW in Buffalo.

