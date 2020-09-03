New coronavirus test revives hope of Pac-12 and Big Ten playing football

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Larry Scott, the commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, said Thursday that a new coronavirus test that claims to provide fast and accurate results is a “major step” when it comes to allowing a football season.

Last month, the Pac-12, along with the Big Ten and several other Division 1 FBS conference, decided to postpone the college football season. Meanwhile, two Division 1 FBS games were played on Thursday.

Of the Power 5 conference, the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are all moving forward with a fall football season. The decision not to have a fall football season for the Big Ten and Pac-12 amid the coronavirus pandemic came with some backlash as parents, players and even President Donald Trump have pushed for the Pac-12 and Big Ten to change their decisions.

And now they have a reason to change their mind.

“This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others. At the same time, our partnership with Quidel, the industry leader in point-of-care antigen testing, will provide crucial research data that will benefit our members’ communities as well as the entire country.”

The Pac-12 said that the Quidel tests are expected to reach Pac-12 athletic departments by the end of the fall. The conference says that having a reliable rapid coronavirus test was a key reason why the conference postponed the fall football season.

The company claims to have results within 15 minutes and to be 96.7% accurate.

According to The Athletic reporter Nicole Auerbach, Scott said he is hopeful that the Pac-12 could resume and align its football calendar with the Big Ten. The two conferences have long held a symbolic relationship through the Rose Bowl, although in recent years, the Rose Bowl is no longer exclusively held between the champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Larry Scott says he and Kevin Warren are speaking frequently. “A high priority for the Pac-12 would be to align our seasons … It would be awesome to have some of the traditional postseason opportunities the Pac-12 and Big Ten have enjoyed with each other.” ..spring Rose Bowl! — Nicole Auerbach ? (@NicoleAuerbach) September 3, 2020

“This is an opportunity to get our athletes back to activity in a careful and controlled manner while monitoring outcomes. It is win-win for athletics and to better our understanding of strategies to prevent spread during sports,” said Dr. Kimberly Harmon, section head of sports medicine for the University of Washington.

