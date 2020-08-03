Negotiations continue on COVID-19 stimulus bill, unemployment benefits continue to be sticking point

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin leaves a meeting with top congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on a potential deal to raise the budget caps, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Mnuchin said they will be coming back for more talks later in the afternoon. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Negotiations on a new coronvirus stimulus package are set to continue Monday between lawmakers and White House officials.

Congressional leaders are expected to meet with Trump administration officials to resume discussions. A swift, bipartisan agreement seems unlikely.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dug in on their opposing positions Sunday. Each doubled down on what has been the main sticking point: The extension of federal enhanced unemployment benefits that expired Friday.

Pelosi said the amount could go down as unemployment drops, but for now, benefits need to stay at $600 a week. Mnuchin argued that the White House had proposed a one-week $600 unemployment benefits extension as negotiations continued, but said Democrats rebuffed that offer.