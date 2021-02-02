Nearly 3 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began

Nearly 3 million children under the age of 19 in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said in a new report on Monday.
According to the data, as of Jan. 28, 2,816,775 children have tested positive, accounting for 12.8% of all cases in states reporting cases by age.
Pediatricians said 140,162 new child cases were reported last week.
Over the last two weeks, there was a 12% increase in child COVID-19 cases, the report stated.
According to the report, as of Jan. 28, 215 children have died from COVID-19.
According to the data, 22 children have died from the virus in Arizona, 23 have passed away in New York, and 37 children have succumbed in Texas.