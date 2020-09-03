Most Americans did not take a summer vacation in 2020, survey found

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Were you able to take your planned summer vacation in 2020? If so, consider yourself lucky.

According to a survey commissioned by Lending Tree and conducted by Value Penguin, 72% of Americans did not take a summer vacation this summer. Of those that did, 71% opted to travel by car instead of plane.

With most Americans not traveling in 2020, the use of paid time off from work also declined. The survey found that 44% of Americans did not use any paid time off this summer, with an additional 22% saying they took less time off than usual.

The survey found that men along with younger and middle-aged Americans were more likely to travel. Just 13% of baby boomers and 9% of silent generation members traveled this summer.

“Women tend to be more cautious than men in many ways, so I’m not surprised they might be more reluctant to go on vacation,” said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree

For some Americans, nearly 20%, the summer was considered not too different than other summers.

Finances also seemingly played a role in who traveled, as 52% of households earning over $100,000 a year traveled this summer compared to just 15% of households making less than $25,000 a year.

