More Titans positive for COVID-19, won’t play Steelers in Week 4

The Tennessee Titans logo is seen in Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Titans and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

The NFL says the Tennessee Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be rescheduled for later this season after another player and another staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league announced Wednesday that it had postponed the game, but reports indicated that officials were holding out hope to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. But after Thursday’s positive test, the NFL decided it was not possible to play the game during Week 4.

The NFL says an announcement of the new game date would be made “shortly.”

At least four Titans players and seven personnel members have tested positive for the virus since Tuesday. The team’s facility remains closed.

While the NFL has not said when the game will be rescheduled, there may be an opportunity

to play the game during the Titans’ bye week on Week 7. The Steelers bye week occurs the week after, but they also share a bye week with their Week 7 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, meaning that game could conceivably be played on Week 8.

This story is breaking and will be updated.