More than 4M Americans have received COVID vaccine, far short of 20 million goal

Over 4 million Americans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker, as of 9 a.m. Saturday, 13 million doses of vaccines have been distributed, but only 4.2 million people have received them.

That’s well short of the 20 million vaccinations Operation Warp Speed leaders promised they’d deliver by December 2020.

On ABC’s “This Week,” after seeing that 1.5 million doses were given in the previous 72 hours, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said he sees “some little glimmer of hope,” The Associated Press reported.

Currently, the vaccines are only being administered to healthcare workers and long-term care patients.

According to the data tracker, 2.2 million doses have been distributed, and over 282,000 people have received their first doses of the vaccine through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

CNN reports that the U.S. might start giving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in half-doses to people between 18-55 years old to speed up the process.