More NFL players test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, reports say, putting 3 games in jeopardy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Several NFL teams reported Wednesday that players had tested positive for COVID-19, putting at least three games scheduled for this weekend in jeopardy.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, among those players who tested positive was Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore played in Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially spreading the virus to reigning Super Bowl champs.

Gilmore’s positive test comes after Patriots QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Following Newton’s positive test, the NFL moved the Chiefs/Patriots game from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening. The Patriots did not leave for Kansas City until Monday morning, after a round of negative tests. Newton did not travel to Kansas City.

In addition, at least one more player for the Tennessee Titans tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, just hours before the team was scheduled to reopen its facility for the first time in over a week.

NFL Network and ESPN both confirmed that the Titans would not reopen their facility on Wednesday following the positive test.

The Titans have not practiced or met in person since last Tuesday, when several players and team employees tested positive for the virus. Since then, several more team members have also tested positive.

The NFL requires multiple consecutive days of no positive tests before reopening a team facility. The Titans were set to do so on Wednesday after reporting no positive tests on Monday and Tuesday.

The new positive test puts the Titans’ game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. The outbreak has already forced the postponement of the team’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was scheduled for last Sunday.

Finally, ESPN reports that one member of the Las Vegas Raiders tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Raiders lost to the Bills in Las Vegas last Sunday and were scheduled to play the Chiefs this Sunday afternoon.