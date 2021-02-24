More businesses want to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2021 file photo, drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

More businesses want to join in on the effort to get people vaccinated.

Concert venues and hotels have said they’re ready to help. Now, more companies outside those industries are stepping up.

“Honeywell down in North Carolina has actually streamlined the vaccination process there, cutting the wait times from 10 minutes to 30 seconds when you show up to fill out the initial paperwork. In Maine, lawyers have banded together to provide volunteers to help service in the non-clinical service of the vaccination sites,” said Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Bradley says even if these companies don’t have medical experience, they still have resources and manpower that can help with other aspects of the vaccination process.

Even small businesses can help.

“So, one of the things that businesses generally are good at are those logistical type things, those record management aspects of it, and that’s a huge resource that businesses are already bringing,” said Bradley.

Venue space is also a huge resource. Factories, hotels and theme parks are just some of the places that have an upper hand in hosting vaccination events.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says businesses want to help so they can speed up the reopening and recovery of the economy.

