Moderna to file for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine today

Vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used on the first day of a first-stage safety study clinical trial of the potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, rest on a lab table at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Moderna says that it will file for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after a primary efficacy analysis showed it to be 94% effective in preventing the virus.

In a press release on Monday, Moderna said that a primary efficacy study of its vaccine candidate showed it to be 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection and that no participants who received the vaccine developed a severe case of the virus.

According to Moderna’s press release, of the 30,000 participants who took part in a Phase 3 trial, 196 have since contracted the virus. Of those participants, only 11 had received the vaccine — the other 185 had received a placebo. Only 30 people who took part in the trial have developed a severe case of the virus, all of whom received a placebo shot.

The findings are consistent with efficacy figures released by Moderna just weeks ago.

Moderna is the second U.S. company to seek Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer submitted its application earlier this month.

Like Pfizer’s vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two shots that need to be taken 28 days apart. It also needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures before injection.

Health experts say it is encouraging that there are multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are nearing authorization, as the public will be less reliant on one vaccine in the unlikely event of safety issues.

Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said that there is a chance that some Americans in high-risk populations could begin receiving the vaccine in the coming weeks. However, COVID-19 vaccines won’t be available for widespread use until the spring.

Moderna’s vaccine was funded in part by country singer Dolly Parton, who donated $1 million to COVID-19 research at Vanderbilt University earlier this year.