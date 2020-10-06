Military officials self-isolating after Coast Guard admiral tests positive for COVID-19, reports say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A top official in the Coast Guard has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN and NBC News.

Admiral Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after experiencing mild symptoms.

ABC News reports that all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are self-isolating following Ray’s positive test result. CNN also reports that Chairman Gen. Mark Milley is among those self-isolating.

Ray’s infection is just the latest in an outbreak of COVID-19 in the highest levels of the U.S. government. President Donald Trump spent the weekend in the hospital but returned to the White House Monday despite not being “out of the woods,” according to his doctors. First lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House advisor Hope Hicks, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, have all contracted COVID-19 in recent days.