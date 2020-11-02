Middle schooler in Missouri dies from COVID-19 complications

A Missouri middle schooler died this weekend due to complications from COVID-19. The School District of Washington, Missouri, said eighth grader Peyton Baumgarth was hospitalized due to symptoms of the virus and passed away over the weekend.

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A Missouri middle schooler died this weekend due to complications from COVID-19.

The School District of Washington, Missouri, said eighth-grader Peyton Baumgarth was hospitalized due to the virus’s symptoms and passed away over the weekend.

Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a letter to parents, the district extends its “heartfelt sympathy” to his family and asked the public to respect their privacy.

She wrote that the family asks everyone to follow COVID-19 safety precautions such as washing hands and wearing masks. “COVID-19 is real, and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school,” VanLeer wrote.

Additional counselors will be available at the school Wednesday, according to the letter.

Peyton’s last day at school was Oct. 22. VanLeer said the school was informed he was in quarantine on Oct. 26.

According to local media stations KMOV and KSDK, Baumgarth was the state’s youngest victim of the deadly virus. However, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services coronavirus database, which tracks the state’s COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, by age, race, and ethnicity, did not have Baumgarth’s death posted on its latest update, which was last updated Monday morning.

Washington, Missouri, is located about an hour west of St. Louis.

Hailey Godburn first reported this story at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.