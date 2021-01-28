Michael Strahan: ‘Good Morning America’ host and former NFL star tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. The former football great and “Good Morning America” co-host visited William Penn High School to deliver a special message to sophomore media student Michael Nastasi.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

He is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19.

TMZ was the first to report about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan also works on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show and appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game.

Strahan played in the NFL for 15 seasons, all of them with the New York Giants. As a defensive lineman, he recorded 141.5 sacks during his career, and holds the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22.5.