MGM Resorts announces nearly 18,000 layoffs; company owns hotel-casinos around the country

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of MGM Resorts employees will lose their jobs effective Aug. 31, according to a letter sent this morning by CEO Bill Hornbuckle.

Approximately 18,000 are being laid off. It is unclear how many Las Vegas employees will be affected. Most but not all of the MGM Resorts properties have reopened in Las Vegas.

The hotel-casinos were forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. They were allowed to reopen June 4 but business has not been the same.

MGM Resorts also operates casinos in Mississippi, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and overseas in Macao. It is not clear how many employees at each locations are impacted by the lay offs.

Hornbuckle also says that he understands the impact this will have on employees and their families and that the leadership team is working “around the clock” to find ways to grow back the business and bring back more colleagues.

The letter also informs employees that their heath benefits are being extended through Sept. 30 and employees who return by Dec. 31, 2021, will retain their seniority and immediately resume their benefits.

MGM Resorts will also continue supporting current and former employees as needed through the MGM Employee Emergency Grant Fund.

This story originally reported by Joyce Lupiani on KTNV.com.