Mexico requests US-Mexico land border restrictions be extended another month

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations said that Mexico has requested the US-Mexico land border agreement be extended until Oct. 21 due to COVID-19.
In a series of tweets, the agency asked that the “restrictions on non-essential land traffic” be extended for another month.
“After reviewing the development of the spread of # COVID19, Flag of Mexico proposed to Flag of United States the extension, for one more month, of the restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border.”
Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de #COVID19, ?? planteó a ?? la extensión, por un mes más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común.
— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) September 17, 2020
The agreement has been in place since March 21.
Canada’s land border to the US will reportedly remain closed until November.