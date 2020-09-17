Mexico requests US-Mexico land border restrictions be extended another month

Cars wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations said that Mexico has requested the US-Mexico land border agreement be extended until Oct. 21 due to COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, the agency asked that the “restrictions on non-essential land traffic” be extended for another month.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of # COVID19, Flag of Mexico proposed to Flag of United States the extension, for one more month, of the restrictions on non-essential land traffic on their common border.”

Tras revisar el desarrollo de la propagación de #COVID19, ?? planteó a ?? la extensión, por un mes más, de las restricciones al tránsito terrestre no esencial en su frontera común. — Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) September 17, 2020

The agreement has been in place since March 21.

Canada’s land border to the US will reportedly remain closed until November.