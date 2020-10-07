Marine general has COVID after Pentagon meeting

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Marine general has COVID after Pentagon meeting

In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, then-Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gary L. Thomas, deputy on Aug. 8, 2016. Thomas, now the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after he and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were in a Pentagon meeting with a Coast Guard leader who was infected with the virus. (Lance Cpl. Paul A. Ochoa/Marine Corps via AP)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The assistant commandant of the Marine Corps has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after he and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff were in a Pentagon meeting with a Coast Guard leader who was infected with the virus.

The Marine Corps says Gen. Gary L. Thomas tested positive for COVID-19. He attended a meeting of the Joint Chiefs on Friday.

U.S. officials say none of the other top military leaders in the meeting, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have so far tested positive. Still, his positive test raises worrying questions about the health of the others at the meeting, including the chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and National Guard.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss