Maine wedding reception tied to COVID-19 outbreak

Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that it has traced 24 COVID-19 cases from an August 7 wedding reception in Millinocket, Maine.

According to data released by the Maine CDC, 18 of the 24 cases were among those who attended the wedding reception. An additional six cases were tied to close contacts of those who attended the gathering.

The reception reportedly had 65 attendees.

Maine’s CDC is conducting further contact tracing of those who attended or worked the reception.

Maine currently limits indoor gatherings to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 attendees.

