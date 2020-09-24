Low-income, minority Americans getting hit the most by COVID-19 economic fallout

Coronavirus

by: Justin Boggs

Posted: / Updated:
Low-income, minority Americans getting hit the most by COVID-19 economic fallout
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A pair of studies released in recent days show how the worst of the economic woes have hit lower-income and minority Americans.

According to Pew Research, 46% of lower-income Americans have trouble paying bills since March. The data also indicated that 51 % of lower income Americans have had more difficulty saving money since the start of the pandemic.

For those considered “upper income,” just 21% say were saving less money than before the pandemic, compared to 25% of upper-income Americans who were able to save more, according to Pew.

Pew’s data also showed that minorities were much more likely to be financially impacted. The data showed that 11% of whites received assistance from a food pantry or food bank since March, compared to 33% of Blacks and 30% of Hispanics.

The data also showed that Blacks and Hispanics were two times more likely to have difficulty paying bills.

A study by Harvard released earlier this month showed similar data.

The data found that 71% of Americans with a household income of less than $30,000 facedfinancial difficulty amid the pandemic, compared to 20% of households making more than $100,000. The data also found that 72% of Latinos and 60% of Blacks faced financial burdens compared to 36% of whites.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

'Looking very, very nice'

NYC must install wi-fi for students in all family homeless shelters by August: Settlement

Vaccines become more accessible for both younger and older New Yorkers

Mayoral race update: Yang, Stringer, Garcia, Adams, McGuire

NYPD launches recruitment campaign in effort to increase officer diversity

NY lawmakers reach $212 billion budget deal, days after deadline

Small Business Spotlight: Macon Hardware in Bedford Stuyvesant

Police: Man kills 3, himself at daughter's birthday in NYC

Fire in Jackson Heights injures at least 8, including 4 civilians: FDNY