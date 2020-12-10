Local pharmacists will be instrumental in rolling out COVID-19 vaccines

Pharmacists will be instrumental in getting the first round of COVID-19 vaccines out, especially for the most vulnerable.

Walgreens and CVS have a deal with the U.S. Department of Health to go into more than 50,000 long-term care facilities. Both companies are still recruiting pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians.

“I am absolutely supportive of getting a vaccine and I will be the first in line when I am eligible to get one. I believe in vaccines. I believe in the science of vaccines,” said Tasha Polster, who deals with pharmacy quality, compliance and patient safety at Walgreens.

Once the vaccine is more widely available, people will be able to sign up online to get the vaccine at a pharmacy location.

Walgreens plans to work with communities to set up COVID-19 vaccine sites in other locations, like they do with the flu shot.

“We work with churches and local community centers in underserved populations to bring the vaccine to those patients that would you know need them,” said Polster.

Speaking of the flu, the pandemic has brought some encouraging news on that front.

Walgreens created special map models to show what the flu season has done so far this year compared to last year. They show there’s been far less activity.

Walgreens attributes that not only to COVID-19 safety precautions, but to what they call an unprecedented demand for flu shots, which you can still get.

