Latest CDC forecast projects 218,000 COVID-19 deaths by Oct. 10

Coronavirus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast projects will be 207,000 to 218,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States by Oct. 10.

As of Thursday, 197,364 Americans have already perished from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

With the new forecast, that means approximately 9,600 to 20,600 more people could die in the next three weeks.

Two previous ensemble forecasts have already been published: one Sept. 3 and another on Sept. 10.

The Sept. 3 forecast projected up to 211,000 deaths by Sept. 26. The Sept. 11 one projected up to 217,000 deaths by Oct. 3.

