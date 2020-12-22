Kroger to hire 1,000 to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Grocery chain Kroger announced Tuesday that is plans to hire 1,000 people to administer coronavirus vaccines at the chain’s 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics.

Kroger’s vaccine program launches this week in the state of Alaska as health care workers in Anchorage and Juneau will be vaccinated by Kroger staff. Kroger says that it is working with state and federal officials to vaccinate others in prioritized populations, such as health care workers, and those living and working in assisted living facilities.

Kroger is not the only major company to assist in administering vaccines. CVS and Walgreens began administering vaccines to those living and working in assisted living facilities this week.

“Kroger Health is a COVID-19 response leader that has provided our patients, associates and other businesses with diagnostic testing tools and supporting resources since the onset of this public health crisis,” said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s president. “Kroger Health’s experienced health care providers remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives. The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available.”

There have been two coronavirus vaccines authorized by the FDA.

Moderna’s vaccine has been hailed as a medical breakthrough. The vaccine has been considered 94.1% effective against the virus. According to Moderna, none of the thousands who were given two shots of the vaccine had severe COVID-19 symptoms. That is compared to 30 patients who were given a placebo who had symptoms.

Pfizer’s vaccine has an effectiveness of 95%. It too comes in two shots.

Those wishing to apply to assist in administering vaccines, click here.