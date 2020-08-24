KFC pauses ‘finger-lickin’ good’ slogan during coronavirus pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s a slogan meant to convey how delicious the food is, but KFC says they are pausing the use of “finger-licking good” in their marketing because it does not seem appropriate for 2020.

“Think we can all agree, this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” reads a light-hearted statement from the company.

Maybe they are referring to the CDC urging Americans to wear masks and not touch their faces to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

KFC’s marketing team also had some fun blurring the slogan from old billboards and commercials in a YouTube video posted Monday.

The slogan has been used in connection with KFC’s chicken for 64 years.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC.

The company admits they are having a little fun with the slogan and the realities of 2020, and the slogan will be back in the future.

