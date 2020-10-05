Kayleigh McEnany: White House press secretary says she’s tested positive for COVID-19

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., about the coronavirus response, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

McEnany tweeted that she was not experiencing any symptoms and that she had not had close contact with anyone in the media.

She added that she would “begin the quarantine process” and continue working remotely.

McEnany is just the latest White House official to test positive for COVID-19, joining President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped Trump with debate prep last week, has also contracted the virus.

CNN later reported that two of McEnany’s deputies, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt have also contracted the virus.

McEnany was reportedly exposed to Hicks prior while Hicks was known to have the virus and continued to work at the White House.

The White House Correspondents Association said over the weekend that three of its journalists have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. In a statement on Monday, the Association said more reporters were waiting on test results.

WHCA Statement on White House Press Secretary testing positive for Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/viC6ywK7fv — WHCA (@whca) October 5, 2020

According to Associated Press photos, McEnany briefed reporters while not wearing a mask or face covering several times over the weekend, despite the outbreak of the virus within the White House.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, is interviewed by Fox News, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Though it is unclear when she contracted the virus, McEnany is at least the ninth person who was in attendance at Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House on Sept. 26 to test positive for COVID-1`9.