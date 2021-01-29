Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine proves effective in trial, but less so than Moderna, Pfizer

/// From: Johnson, Linda Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:59 PM To: PHO – AP Headquarters Photo Desk Subject: JJ Vaccine Administration Photos — Need someone to prep Folks, I have been asking companies developing coronavirus vaccines for more file shots. These six show showing administration of the vaccine. I just sent you eight other photos showing laboratory research, etc. I have obtained one photo release from Johnson Johnson that is to cover all 14 photos and will send that in a minute. The media rep I’m working with does not have the dates these were taken, so I’d like to see if you folks can decide which ones you like the best and then tell me and I can go back to the media rep and get when and where they were shot and something about what’s happening in the photo for the caption. Thanks! Linda Linda Johnson Medical/Pharmaceuticals/Biotech Writer Associated Press Trenton, NJ 609-392-0657 (direct) 609-392-3622 (Trenton bureau) ljohnson@ap.org From: Sargent, Jake [JJCUS] Sent: Thursday, November 12, 2020 3:30 PM To: Johnson, Linda Subject: JJ Vaccine Photos [EXTERNAL]

Johnson & Johnson says its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, but not as well as other two-shot variants of the vaccine that are already on the market.

The company released results from its Phase 3 trial on Friday, saying that it was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of the virus, and 85% effective in preventing the most severe cases of COVID-19.

By contrast, two-shot vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna were both more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19. However, because the Johnson & Johnson shot only requires a single dose, a large supply of the vaccine could potentially solve some logistical problems in widespread distribution.

Johnson & Johnson also said that the vaccine candidate performed better in the U.S. than it did in South Africa, where a mutated form of the virus is spreading throughout the country. According to the Associated Press, the vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., while only 57% effective in South Africa.

The company says it will file for Emergency Use Authorization within a week. Johnson & Johnson has already committed to providing 100 million doses of the vaccine by June and could provide doses as soon as it is cleared by the CDC and FDA.