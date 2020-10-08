Jobless claims in US reached 840,000 last week as layoffs remain high 7 months into pandemic

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at a business in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession.

The latest sign of a flagging recovery comes two days after President Donald Trump cut off talks over a new rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for millions of unemployed Americans and struggling businesses.

A failure to enact another round of government aid would crimp household income and spending, and some economists say it would raise the risk of a double-dip recession.