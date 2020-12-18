If traveling for Christmas, here’s where states stand on COVID-related protocols

Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Christmas is right around the corner, and with COVID-19 making holiday plans a bit different this year, AAA is still projecting millions to travel during the holidays.

According to AAA, although 34 million people will not travel this year due to the coronavirus, AAA is still projecting that as many as 84.5 million Americans might travel during the week of Christmas up to Jan. 3.

So before you book your trip, see the list below to see where states currently stand on COVID-related protocols.

STATES REQUIRING NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING

Alaska: If you are a non-Alaskan resident, you must submit a travel declaration, a self-isolation plan, along with proof that you’ve tested negative for COVID-19. If you do not have proof of testing negative, you must pay $250 for a COVID-19 test and then quarantine until your results come back. You also have the option to follow the work plan that your employer filed with the state.

Colorado: Although the state does not have travel restrictions in place, Pitkin County, Colorado requires visitors to complete a health affidavit and provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours upon arriving or could face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Connecticut: If you are traveling to Connecticut and are not from New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island, arriving from a state with a positivity rate of more than 10%, or from a country which the CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, you are directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

State officials said travelers could be exempt from the self-quarantine requirement by providing results of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours upon arrival and sending the test results to the Commissioner of Public Health via email: DPH.COVID-Travel@ct.gov or by fax: 860-326-0529.

You could receive a $500 fine for non-compliance.

District of Columbia: If traveling to Washington, D.C. from a state with more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, you must receive a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. If you are in D.C. for more than three days, you must test negative within three to five days upon arriving.

Hawaii: To avoid self-quarantining for 14 days, travelers must upload their negative COVID-19 test results to their Safe Travels system prior to traveling or bring a hard copy of their negative test results before boarding their flight. But if you depart for Hawaii without a negative test result must self-quarantine for 14 days. Post arrival test and results will also not be accepted.

If you are traveling to the island of Kauai, you must quarantine for 14 days regardless if you tested negative for COVID-19 or not.

Hawaii is changing its self-quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days, effective Dec. 17.

Illinois: The state itself does not have any specific travel restrictions/requirements, but the city of Chicago does. Chicago is going by a color-coded system that places states in a red, orange, or yellow category. Travelers from “red” states must quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival or for the duration of time in Chicago, whichever is shorter. Visitors from “orange” states can obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before visiting or quarantine for 10 days. If arriving from “yellow” states, visitors do not have to quarantine upon arrival or have proof of a negative test.

Maine: If you are traveling to Maine and are not from New Hampshire or Vermont, you can either prove you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours upon arriving in the state or self-quarantine for 10 days. If you are a child under the age of 18, you do not need to present a negative COVID-19 test if they are traveling with adults who have tested negative.

Massachusetts: If are visiting Massachusetts, you are required to fill out a state travel form before arriving unless you’re visiting from a lower-risk state. Travelers must also either self-quarantine for 14 days or prove you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 72 hours upon arrival.

Failure to comply will result in a $500 fine per day.

New Hampshire: If visiting or returning home and are not from Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, or Rhode Island you must self-quarantine for 10 days upon arriving.

You can also end your quarantine by getting tested for COVID-19 on day 6 or 7 of your quarantine. If the results are negative, you can end your self-quarantine.

New York: If traveling to New York, you must fill out a Traveler Health Form before arriving. If you are from a noncontiguous state, US territory, or CDC level 2 or level 3 country, you must receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours before traveling to New York. Regardless if you test negative, everyone must quarantine for three days upon arriving. On day 4, travelers must obtain another COVID-19 test and if both tests are negative, visitors can end their quarantine.

Pennsylvania: If you are either traveling to the state or returning home, you must present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the state or quarantine for 10 days. Suppose a traveler chooses to get tested upon entering Pennslyvania or is waiting for test results. In that case, travelers must quarantine for 10 days or until receipt of a negative test result, whichever comes first.

Rhode Island: Anyone visiting Rhode Island from a state with current travel restrictions will need to quarantine for 14 days or prove they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arrival.

If you are traveling to the following states, be sure to note that they are requesting or requiring all visitors to self-quarantine for up to 14 days upon arriving.

California: According to the state’s website, state public health officials have recommended that travelers from out of state, including California residents, quarantine for 14 days after entering or returning to the state.

San Francisco has ordered a mandatory, 10-day quarantine for people outside the nine-county Bay Area region. According to the state’s website, air passengers transiting on connecting flights at San Francisco’s airport and do not stay overnight are exempt

Kansas: According to the state’s website, travelers and residents need to quarantine if they’ve attended or traveled to mass gatherings of more than 500 people outside of Kansas, been on a cruise or river cruise on or after March 15, or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Kentucky: According to the state’s website, Kentucky is encouraging people who have traveled out of state or who are visiting the state to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

Maryland: People visiting and residents returning must receive a COVID-19 test upon arrival or within 72 hours before traveling to the state. Residents who travel to a state with a COVID-19 positivity rate above 10% should get tested and self-quarantine until test results are received back. According to the state’s website, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Delaware, and West Virginia are exempt from this recommendation.

Montana: Although the state does not have any traveling restrictions, state officials say visitors to Montana should know of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may vary on the seven Indian reservations.

New Jersey: Traveling to New Jersey or are residents returning home from any state beyond New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Delaware should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodgings.

Travelers should consider getting tested with a viral test (not an antibody test) one to three days before their trip and again three to five days after the trip.

New Mexico: According to the state’s website, anyone traveling to New Mexico from “high-risk areas” is required to self-quarantine upon arrival.

North Carolina: Although the state has no travel restrictions, according to the state’s website, officials are urging visitors to check local destinations with possible restrictions before visiting.

Ohio: If traveling from a state where COVID-19 positivity rates are more than 15%, you are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Oregon: According to the state’s website, if you travel to Oregon or are returning home, officials are encouraging people to quarantine for 14 days after arriving.

South Dakota: Although there are no statewide travel restrictions, according to the state’s website, some routes through Native American lands might be closed.

Vermont: According to the state’s website, if you visit Vermont, you must quarantine for 14 days. Officials say if you haven’t had any symptoms of COVID-19, you can get a PCR test on or after day 7 of quarantine. You can end your quarantine if you test negative for COVID-19.

Washington: According to the governor’s website, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a travel advisory recommending a 14-day quarantine for anyone who’s traveled outside the state or internationally.

Wisconsin: The state of Wisconsin does not have specific guidelines on testing/quarantining, according to the state’s website, but specific cities and counties in the state may require travelers to stay home or self-quarantine after traveling.

States that currently do not have any statewide travel restrictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.