Virtual meeting by Idaho health board interrupted as protesters converge on officials’ homes

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean requested the Central District Health meeting be postponed due to protests outside CDH and board member’s homes.

Due to large crowds outside of CDH offices and several board members’ homes, CDH Director Russ Duke said Mayor McLean and Boise Police requested the meeting end over safety concerns.

BPD requested the meeting adjourn in the interest of public safety.

“I am deeply disturbed by what I saw. People at that meeting cheered, they were glad that I shut it down,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said during a council meeting. “At the end of the day, I made the decision to protect the children home alone that were facing protesters banging on their mother’s door. To protect the agency and the staff in the room with hundreds of people outside. To protect our officers who will do the work they need to do to follow up and make the decisions they must and the threats of violence that we saw tonight. This is not who we are, Boise.”

McLean urged Idahoans to remember “we only have a couple months left of this really tough year.”

Board members, including representative Diana Lachiondo and Dr. Tedd Epperly, said there were large crowds “not under control” outside of their houses.

Lachiondo left the meeting to call police and to go to her home, where she said protesters were banging on the door while her young son was home alone.

The board moved to meet at a later date to be determined by the chair.

Boise police say one person was arrested by a CDH representative for trespassing after they refused to leave voluntarily. BPD took custody of the individual and they are now at Ada County Jail, according to police.

One person was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing after refusing to leave voluntarily and was taken to Ada County Jail.

CEO of Primary Health Medical Group David Peterman had just started giving an update to board members when Duke announced the request to call it off.

The board was met with a lot of pushback, many calling the potential order unfair, so the board revised the draft to ease the public and control the spread of COVID-19 at the same time.

The draft for Ada, Boise, Elmore, and Valley counties includes a face mask requirement and limited gatherings of 10 people or less. Visits to long-term care facilities would be allowed based on specific parameters.

The revised order also dropped the ban against both youth and adult sports that cannot accommodate social distancing.

This article was written by Meredith Spelbring for KIVI.