Houston scrambles to give vaccines after power outage

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Virus Outbreak Vaccines

A healthcare worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Officials in Houston say massive power outages across Texas because of a winter storm knocked out electricity to a facility storing over 8,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

The outages forced Houston health officials Monday to scramble to distribute the doses before they went bad. More than 2 million people across Texas are without power after a massive storm system dropped temperatures into single digits as far south as San Antonio.

The Moderna vaccines in Houston were distributed to hospitals, a county jail and Rice University. Sophomore Harry Golen says he and some friends waited nearly four hours, much of it outdoors in the frigid cold, outside a campus gymnasium to get the shots.

Texas health officials say the weather has delayed the shipment of more COVID-19 vaccines to the state until at least Wednesday.

