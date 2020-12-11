HHS head: Americans could begin receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by ‘Monday or Tuesday’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alex Azar

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

During an appearance on ABC News Friday morning, Health and Human Services Director Alex Azar said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would grant Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Azar added that while the process for Emergency Use Authorization has not been finalized, he expects Americans to receive initial doses of the vaccine by “Monday or Tuesday of next week.”

Azar’s comments come a day after an FDA panel voted to recommend that the Pfizer vaccine be given Emergency Use Authorization.

In a joint statement released Friday morning, FDA head Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that the FDA would “rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.” They also said they had notified the CDC and federal authorities charged with distributing the vaccine “so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.”

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in Canada and the United Kingdom. The U.K. began distributing initial doses earlier this week.

The final push for a vaccine comes as cases of the virus spike to terrifying levels. More than 3,000 people died of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, and with the virus spreading at record levels, health officials warn that deaths could increase further.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'