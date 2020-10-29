Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence to miss game due to COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)

Trevor Lawrence, No. 1-ranked Clemson’s Heisman Trophy candidate, will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College after testing positive for COVID-19, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed late Thursday.

The Clemson quarterback has already thrown for 17 touchdowns and 1,833 yards in five games, helping Clemson to the No. 1 ranking in the nation, according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.”

The ACC requires teams to screen for COVID-19 48 hours before competitions. All players who test positive must undergo a cardiac exam before being cleared to play.

With Saturday marking the first full weekend of college football with the return of the Pac-12, three FBS game have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 tests, including two Top 25 matchups: No. 19 Marshall versus Florida International and No. 9 Wisconsin versus Nebraska.

