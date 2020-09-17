Hawaii to allow travelers to skip 2-week quarantine if they test negative for virus

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, a surfer walks on a sparsely populated Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii’s governor says that starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor says that starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19.

Travelers will have to take the test within 72 hours before their flight arrives in the islands.

The governor, David Ige, says drug store operator CVS and healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente will conduct the tests as part of an agreement with the state.

Travelers will need to be able to show proof of their negative test results from a CLIA certified laboratory. Those who can’t will be required to quarantine for two weeks or until they can provide proof of their test results.

Ige said in a press release that the new pre-travel testing program “is an important step toward reviving our economy while continuing to protect public health.”

Earlier this year, Hawaii had plans to start a pre-travel testing program on Aug. 1 but had to postpone them as COVID-19 cases spiked on the U.S. mainland and in Hawaii. A shortage of testing supplies also forced delays.

