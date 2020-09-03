Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund established to provide aid to front-line workers

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a worker restocks products at a grocery store in Dallas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Grocery workers continue to be on the front lines during the pandemic.

United Way and Kendall-Jackson are now teaming up to get grocery workers more help through a national relief fund they’ve created.

“What we have seen across the county in other disasters natural disasters is that initially there’s this outpouring of support and people want to donate, but then it really starts to wane and lag just as the needs are starting to get even bigger,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President of United Way Worldwide.

The Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund will be available to anyone currently employed by a grocery store.

The fund will be giving out $250 per person on a gift card. Anyone who applies will also be connected with the 211 social services helplines in their area to see if they have other needs.

United Way says housing insecurity is one of the top issues people are calling 211 about right now.

Mental health has also become a much bigger concern among the people who are calling.

“While people might call for financial assistance our call specialists who are trained as they start to enter into dialogue, they do discover that there’s more there that the person might have anxiety,” said McCormick. “They might be in a domestic violence situation or have very serious mental health issues.”

Grocery workers can start applying for the relief fund on October 1 on the United Way website. If you would like to donate to the fund, you can do that there as well.

