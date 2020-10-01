Grocery store workers can apply for $250 in aid from the United Way beginning today

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, a worker, wearing a protective mask against the coronavirus, stocks produce before the opening of Gus’s Community Market in San Francisco. Grocery workers across the globe are working the front lines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Beginning today, grocery store workers can apply for a national relief fund set up through the United Way and Kendall-Jackson.

Applications for the Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund opened today at the United Way’s website. According to the website, eligible grocery store workers can receive up to $250 in the form of a cash card.

Anyone who applies will also be connected with the 211 social services helplines in their area to see if they have other needs, where applicants can find services to deal with housing insecurity and mental health challenges.

“While people might call for financial assistance our call specialists who are trained as they start to enter into dialogue, they do discover that there’s more there that the person might have anxiety,” Suzanne McCormick, the U.S. President of United Way Worldwide., said. “They might be in a domestic violence situation or have very serious mental health issues.”

The United Way and Kendall-Jackson have pledged to give $2 million to the fund through August 2030.

To apply or donate to the fund, click here.

