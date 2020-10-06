Gov. Newsom’s office asks Californians to wear masks ‘between bites’

Coronavirus

by: KGTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Newsom's office asks Californians to wear masks ‘between bites’
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KGTV) — Governor Gavin Newsom’s office recently put out a message telling Californians to wear their masks “between bites” at restaurants.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend,” a tweet from the Governor’s office asked.

“Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy,” the tweet continued.

People who saw the tweet quickly reacted.

“Should we wash our hands after touching our mask each time we remove it between bites? What if I’m eating chips and salsa and I go for a double dip? Is that technically two bites since it’s the same chip,” one Twitter user asked.

“Put mask back on between bites? Is that a typo,” another asked.

The state currently requires that people wear face coverings when in public spaces, indoors, and areas where physical distancing is not possible.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss