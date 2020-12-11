Florida man accused of coughing, spitting inside Best Buy after refusing to wear mask

Coronavirus

by: Victoria Lewis

Posted: / Updated:
Best Buy

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of coughing, sneezing and spitting inside a Best Buy in Vero Beach after he was asked to put on a mask.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Alton Ashby, 51, approached the Geek Squad counter maskless and was asked by an employee to put on a mask.

Deputies said Ashby dumped a package of masks on the store floor and then refused to leave.

According to authorities, Ashby began sneezing, coughing and spitting on surfaces around the store.

Deputies said Ashby walked to the front of the store carrying a soda, “which he sprayed everywhere as he was walking out.”

According to deputies, Ashby said he was “upset and is going through a lot this year and got carried away at the store.”

This story originally reported by Victoria Lewis on WPTV.com.

