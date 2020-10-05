First Lady will not visit president at Walter Reed, could ‘expose’ agents and hospital staff

In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches as first lady Melania Trump, center, walks on stage past Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, at the conclusion of the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

First Lady Melania Trump did not visit her husband, President Trump, over the weekend as he is getting treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center and has no plans to, according to multiple reports.

A spokesperson for the first lady said she is remaining at the White House executive residence in quarantine after her own COVID-19 diagnosis early Friday morning.

“Melania is aware of the dangers of COVID-19,” the official told CNN . “Potentially exposing others is not a risk she would take.”

In another response to the question of First Lady Trump visiting her husband at Walter Reed, an official said “that would expose the agents who would drive her there and the medical staff who would walk her up to him,” according to NBC News .

The reaction from the First Lady is drawing a comparison to the president’s reaction. On Sunday, President Trump and a few members of Secret Service, all wearing masks, drove around the Walter Reed facility to see supporters waiting outside.

Monday morning, the First Lady tweeted she was “feeling good (and) will continue to rest at home.”

My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 5, 2020

Early Friday morning, First Lady Trump tweeted she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

“We are feeling good (and) I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania Trump tweeted .

During last Tuesday’s first presidential debate, witnesses say Melania Trump was the only member of the Trump family in attendance to keep her mask on for part of the debate. She reportedly removed it at the end of the debate to join her husband on stage.

Moderator Chris Wallace, and others, have commented on members of the Trump family, including daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, who removed their masks while sitting in the debate hall despite requests from the Cleveland Clinic staff.

Members of the campaign were on the “honor system” for getting COVID-19 tests before Tuesday’s debate.

Melania Trump was not wearing a mask at the September 26 announcement of Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett or at an event at the White House for Gold Star families the day before.