Federal government releases plan on how it will roll-out COVID-19 vaccine when its available

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Nevada, Oregon, Washington join California in promising extra safety reviews of COVID-19 vaccines
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans, but polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism across the country.

In a report Wednesday to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department are sketching out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot.

According to The Associated Press, facets of the playbook include:

  • Most COVID-19 vaccines will require two shots to be taken three to four weeks apart. Those who receive these vaccines will need to receive doses made by the same drugmaker.
  • Early in the vaccination campaign, supplies will be limited and will be reserved for health care and other essential workers, as well as vulnerable groups. Later phases of the campaign would expand distribution to the entire country.
  • The vaccine will be free to those who receive it, thanks to funding allocated by Congress and the Trump administration.
  • States and local communities will handle distributing the vaccine, and must submit plans to the federal government in about a month’s time.

The vaccination campaign faces an uphill battle from a skeptical public.An AP poll taken in May found only about half said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts say at least 70% of Americans need to be vaccinated or have immunity from a previous contraction in order to protect the country from the virus.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law