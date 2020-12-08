FDA report confirms the safety of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, authorization expected in days ahead

by: The Associated Press

A Pfizer sign is seen on a podium at the Pfizer Research & Development Laboratories Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Groton, CT. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

WASHINGTON — U.S. health regulators posted a positive review of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as they near a decision on whether to allow use of the shot.

The review posted online Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration offers the world the first detailed look at the evidence behind the shot, which was co-developed with BioNTech.

The FDA review comes before a Thursday meeting where a panel of independent experts will scrutinize the data and vote on whether to recommend use of the vaccine.

The vote isn’t binding but the FDA usually follows the group’s guidance.

A U.S. decision to allow use of the vaccine is expected within days.

