FDA expands list of hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid to 101 products

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s list of hand sanitizer products to avoid grew to 101 entries.

Based on FDA test results, these products have “concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products,” according to the department.

The list includes those subpotent products, as well as those that may be contaminated with methanol. Many, though not all, have been recalled.

To see the list, click here to visit the FDA’s website and scroll down.

This story was originally published by Stephanie Butzer on KMGH in Denver.