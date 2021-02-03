Fauci urges Americans to avoid large Super Bowl parties: ‘Now is not the time to do that’

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md. Fauci suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 with people in their household. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans on Wednesday that large Super Bowl parties could turn into “super-spreader” events for COVID-19.

During an interview on the Today show, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases urged football fans to keep gatherings small for Sunday’s game.

“As much fun as it is to get together for a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that,” Fauci said. “Watch the game, enjoy it, but do it with your family or people that are in your household.”

Fauci noted that the U.S. had experienced huge surges in cases following holidays and other events that prompt indoor get-togethers. In fact, the U.S. is still feeling the effects of a rise in cases prompted by the winter holidays.

By mid-January, the U.S. was averaging nearly a quarter of a million new COVID-19 cases every day, and hospitalizations linked to the virus soared to over 100,000 nationwide. As a result of that surge, the U.S. is currently seeing more than 3,000 deaths linked to the virus each day — an all-time high.

While Fauci hopes Americans safely enjoy Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was hesitant to share his prediction.

“I don’t want to go there,” he said with a laugh.