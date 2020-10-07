Fashion designers creating looks for work-from-home, Zoom calls lifestyle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Fashion Weeks around Europe have looked a little different this year; usually packed runway shows are socially-distanced or virtual, and some of the clothes themselves appear to have adapted for a work-from-home lifestyle.

Observers have noticed a renewed focus on detailed necklines paired with relaxed pants.

“This year has been all about ‘waist-up dressing’. Having spent a lot of time on video conference calls, the top half of our outfit has become significantly more important than our bottom half,” said Jane McFarland, fashion director at The Sunday Times .

In Prada’s show, clothes featuring their logo had it placed higher up near the collar and models were wrapped in large coats around their shoulders.

In a press release accompanying their show, Prada said their line showed the “contemporary human relationship with technology.” They also said their clothes “are shaped by their utility and use, always engineered to the needs of life.”

“Fashion is about reacting to reality,” Miuccia Prada, head designer of Prada, told the BBC at its virtual Milan fashion show. “During lockdown, I realised how important technology is and how it is impactful for us, and in some ways, an extension of ourselves.”

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Models wear creations for the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2021 fashion collection, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, during Paris fashion week. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Observers of Milan Fashion Week commented on the trend of flatter shoes, elastic waistbands and matching silk pajamas.

“I’ve never seen so many elastic and drawstring waists in my life,” said Lauren Indvik, fashion editor at the Financial Times . “All the stylists are talking about ‘waist-up’ dressing, because that’s all everyone sees these days.”