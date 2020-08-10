Family Dollar, Dollar Tree reverse mask policy again – customers required to wear masks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The company that owns both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, Dollar Tree Inc., has reversed their mask policy, again. Customers are now required to wear masks inside their stores.

Back on July 8, the company stated consumers must wear masks inside their stores. Two weeks later, they changed its policy to “request” face masks to be worn.

Now, they require masks to be worn inside the store at all times.

“To best help protect one another, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all Associates, customers, and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores,” the company stated on its coronavirus response page on its website.

The company also added that store employees would be provided with face coverings.