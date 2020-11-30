FAA: Flights with ‘the first mass air shipment’ of COVID-19 vaccines reportedly arrive in U.S.

by: Sarah Dewberry

Lee Cherie Booth, nurses with Salt Lake County Health Department, looks on following a COVID-19 test outside of the Salt Lake City Public Health Center Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

According to multiple reports, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said charter flights began flying to the United States with “the first mass air shipment” of COVID-19 vaccines.

CNBC reported United Airlines flew Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine from Brussels to Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Friday.

CNN reported that the FAA would work with manufacturers, air carriers, and airports to transport large quantities on dry ice.

Within 24 hours of FDA authorization, Operation Warp Speed plans to begin the first vaccine deliveries, USA Today reported.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is holding an emergency-use authorization meeting about Pfizer’s vaccine on Dec. 10.

