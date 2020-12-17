Experts say pandemic has led to decline in both planned, unplanned pregnancies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newborn feet

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in both planned and unplanned pregnancies.

Experts say the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in both planned and unplanned pregnancies.

Experts added that people are meeting less because of COVID restrictions, job loss, and the uncertainty of the future has caused people to hit pause on having kids.

On Wednesday, Modern Fertility published a survey that found out of nearly 4,000 people, 30% of them said they had changed their fertility plans due to the pandemic.

In March, Modern Fertility found that 31% of those surveyed had decided to change their family planning timelines.

Several reasons people gave behind their decision to delay having children was “it doesn’t seem like a good time to bring kids into the world,” “I need to improve my financial position,” and “I’m worried about contracting COVID-19.”

On Thursday, the Brookings Institute projected that Americans would see 300,000 fewer births next year.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Actor Kevin Bacon talks singing, new season of 'City on a Hill'

Ben Appetit: Ben Aaron makes the 'Tornado Omelet'

Sleep for success: How can we get a good night’s rest?

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. talks podcast, 'The Daily Show'

Sen. Brad Hoylman talks NY surrogacy legalization, COVID-19 registry bill

Much-needed rain Wednesday breaks up string of gorgeous days

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected