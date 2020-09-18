EPA approves Pine-Sol as cleaning product you can use to kill coronavirus on surfaces

Coronavirus

by: WFTS Staff

Posted: / Updated:
EPA approves Pine-Sol as cleaning product you can use to kill coronavirus on surfaces
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As bottles of hand sanitizers and stacks of disinfectant wipes continue to fly off the shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government issued a stamp of approval for another household cleaning product.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner the approval “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” according to a press release.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, those looking to use Pine-Sol is encouraged to apply the Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. Once the surface is wet, let it stand for 10 minutes and then rinse, the press release says.

In March, the EPA released a list of household products that kill the coronavirus. They include Clorox, Lysol and Purell.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto at WFTS.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill