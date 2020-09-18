EPA approves Pine-Sol as cleaning product you can use to kill coronavirus on surfaces

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As bottles of hand sanitizers and stacks of disinfectant wipes continue to fly off the shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government issued a stamp of approval for another household cleaning product.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner the approval “for kill claims against SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard non-porous surfaces,” according to a press release.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, those looking to use Pine-Sol is encouraged to apply the Pine-Sol multi-surface cleaner with a clean sponge or cloth on hard, nonporous surfaces. Once the surface is wet, let it stand for 10 minutes and then rinse, the press release says.

In March, the EPA released a list of household products that kill the coronavirus. They include Clorox, Lysol and Purell.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto at WFTS.