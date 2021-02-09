Entering Canada will require a negative COVID-19 test

FILE – Vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. On Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing stricter restrictions on travelers in response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

For those traveling to Canada by land, the Canadian government will begin requiring a negative coronavirus test before entering the nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Tuesday, noting the requirement will match the rules for flying into Canada.

“Update on border measures: As of February 15th, when you return to Canada through a land border, you’ll need to show a negative PCR test result from the past 72 hours – just like you would if you were flying back into the country,” Trudeau announced.

Currently, entry into Canada for non-essential purposes is prohibited for non-Canadians. The updated rule applies to those entering Canada for essential purposes, and Canadian nationals re-entering Canada.

The border remains closed for non-essential purposes through at least February 21.

Last month, President Joe Biden said he hoped to work with the Canadian government toward a safe reopening of the US borders with Mexico and Canada.

Trudeau, however, made it clear at the time he had no intention of reopening the border.

“Let me be very clear: Nobody should be taking a vacation abroad right now,” Trudeau said on January 22. “If you’ve got one planned, cancel it – and don’t book a trip for spring break. We need to hang on and hold tight for the next few months, and get through to the spring in the best shape possible.”