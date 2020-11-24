Employers taking steps before Thanksgiving to prevent workers from spreading virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Employers taking steps ahead of Thanksgiving to prevent workers from spreading virus

As our country works to rebound, companies are managing the pressure of keeping workplaces safe.

Employers are taking precautions ahead of Thanksgiving with concerns about the coronavirus spreading over the holiday.

Companies are doing everything from issuing memos, reminding workers about the public health guidance on gatherings and travel, to asking workers to sign pledges they’ll keep gatherings small.

But there are limits to how much say your boss has on what you’re doing outside of work.

“They are allowed to inquire about what their travel plans might be, what their off-duty conduct might be and they can ask employees to disclose that information,” said Christine Lamb, an employment attorney with Fortis Law Partners.

Lamb says many states prevent employers from discriminating against workers who are doing things outside of work that are lawful.

But if you aren’t following policies your work put in place for COVID-19, they can ask you to go through some type of coaching or counseling.

Lamb advises companies against checking in on their workers on social media.

“You might have an employee who is at a gathering of 50 people and they’re not posting anything on social media. The employer might not know what’s going on and another employee that posts a photograph of them with 10 people on social media, there’s just a risk of that unequal application of the rules,” said Lamb.

She says one thing employers should be thinking about now is what does next week look like for the company post-Thanksgiving. That includes having a plan for people to work from home if that’s possible.

One drug maker told the Wall Street Journal that it’s offering workers a paid 2-week quarantine if they need it after the holiday, where they’ll be expected to work from home.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC