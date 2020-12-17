Emmanuel Macron: French president tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to CNN and the Associated Press.

Macron’s office confirmed Thursday that the 42-year-old Macron received a test after experiencing symptoms of the virus, which later came back positive.

Macron will isolate himself for seven days but will continue to carry out his duties as president remotely.

Macron’s wife, Brigitte, 67, has no symptoms but will also self-isolate. She tested negative for the virus on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

According to CNN, Macron has met with several other world leaders in recent days, many of whom have now said they plan to isolate. Among them is Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and European Council President Charles Michel. French Prime Minister Jean Castex is also self-isolating.

The Associated Press also reports that Macron met with the prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday.

Macron’s planned trip to Lebanon next week has been canceled.

Macron is just the latest world leader to test positive for the virus. President Donald Trump contracted the virus in October, which resulted in a short stay in the hospital. Several other top White House officials also contracted the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the virus this spring and spent a week in the hospital — a stay that included three nights in the intensive care unit.